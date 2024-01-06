Govt’s total debt surges to Rs63.39 trillion by end of Nov 2023

The total debt of the central government has surged to Rs63.39 trillion by the end of November 2023 after recording more than 24 percent increase in one year.

According to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central government debt was recorded at Rs63.39 trillion by November 2023 as compared to Rs50.96 trillion in the same period of the preceding year, showing an increase of Rs12.43 trillion. On a monthly basis, the central government debt has increased by Rs991 billion to Rs63.39 trillion by November 2023 from Rs62.48 trillion of October last year. The data showed that the larger portion of the government debt was domestic debt, which stood at Rs40.96 trillion. The domestic debt comprises Rs33.21 trillion long-term debt and Rs7.62 trillion short-term debt while the remaining Rs22.43 trillion was external. On a monthly basis, the domestic debt has enhanced by 1.35 percent.

The government’s long-term debt increased by 27.55 percent on an annual basis to Rs33.21 trillion as compared to Rs26.03 trillion recorded in the same period a year ago. In long term domestic debt, the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) accounted for Rs24.98 trillion and reflected a growth of 28.33 percent on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, in the short-term domestic debt, Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) amounted to Rs7.54 trillion,

rising by 11.05 percent on an annual basis. Meanwhile, borrowing through this channel decreased significantly by 15.33 percent on a monthly basis.

Borrowing through Naya Pakistan Certificates has increased by 23.27 percent on annual basis and went down by 2.53 percent on monthly basis and recorded at Rs125.55 billion in November 2023.

Breakup of the central government’s external debt shows that nearly Rs22.4tr came from long-term loans while Rs29.76bn came from short-term loans.