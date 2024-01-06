Hazara police registered 6008 illegal weapon possession FIRs in 2023

ABBOTTABAD - The Hazara Police took decisive action against unlawful activities, registering a staggering 6008 First Information Reports (FIRs) in 2023. These FIRs targeted individuals involved in the illegal possession, display, and use of weapons, as revealed in the annual report of the Hazara police.

The DIG speaking to the media, disclosed the extensive arms and ammunition seizures. A total of 180 Kalashnikovs, 573 rifles, 2260 shotguns, 6652 pistols, and a massive cache of 778925 rounds of ammunition were confiscated throughout the year.

The DIG attributed this success to a comprehensive operation spanning the eight districts of Hazara division. The operation included search and strike missions, checkpoints, aerial firing interventions, and regular patrols, resulting in the identification and subsequent FIR registration against criminals in possession of illegal weapons.

Emphasizing strict actions, Ajaz Khan vowed to target illegal weapons trading and possession without the requisite licenses. He urged licensed weapon owners to ensure proper documentation of their arms at respective police stations, underscoring responsible firearm ownership.

Furthermore, the DIG highlighted the legal and ethical repercussions of displaying weapons on social media platforms. Compliance with the National Action Plan, guiding regular search and strike operations, was stressed, with immediate legal consequences for individuals found with illegal weapons during these actions.