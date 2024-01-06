HIU of Lohibher police station nabs female suspect in murder case

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Lohirbher police station has resolved mystery of a blind murder case by arresting a female suspect and recovered a car and mobile phone from her possession, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that on 27 November 2023 Lohi Bher police station received an application from a citizen namely Ayesha Amjad resident of Gulistan, Rawalpindi Cantt, who stated that her father Amjad Mehmood was kidnapped by unknown suspects. Upon receiving the application, the Lohi Bher police team registered a FIR Number 906/23. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the lady accused namely Qudsia and recovered the deceased car and mobile phone from her possession, while further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. He said that Islamabad Capital Police adopt a zero tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them. He appreciated the performance of the police teams and further directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.”