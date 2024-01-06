IHC asks Baloch protesters to name rep for talks with admin, police

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the Baloch protesters to appoint a focal person for talks with the Islamabad administration and police to resolve the issues. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by a Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch through her counsel Ataullah Kundi Advocate against the alleged harassment and attempts of police to remove the protesting Baloch families by force. The bench also directed the authorities not to harass the Baloch families protesting outside the National Press Club. During the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that there are women and children among the protestors and if anything happens to them, the administration and the police will be held responsible. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, who appeared before the court, said that the protesters cannot use the sound system 24 hours a day as other citizens also have the rights. The lawyer of protestors informed the bench that the police have taken away their sound system. When the judge asked that who did it, the representative of Islamabad IG said that some unknown persons from Baloch protesters’ would have taken away and that might be there some quarrel between them. The IHC bench remarked that those whose brothers, fathers and sons are missing only know what is happening to them. He added that the protestors are here only because of these “unknown” persons. Later, the judge deferred hearing of the case till January 19. In her writ petition, the petitioner had prayed for issuance of direction to the respondents to refrain from harassment and using of force against aggrieved families of Baloch missing persons who are participating in protest setin near the National Press Club, Islamabad.