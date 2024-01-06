Joint efforts to overcome polio stressed

Mardan - Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao emphasized the need for collective action in eradicating the perilous polio disease. He delivered these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the National Anti-Polio Campaign, set to commence on January 8th, 2024.

DC Fayyaz Sherpao formally launched the campaign by administering polio vaccine drops to children in attendance. He urged parents to ensure that their children under five years old receive the polio vaccine during the campaign, emphasizing its significance not only for their children’s health but also for the nation at large. He also called upon the public to extend their cooperation to the polio team and health staff participating in the national anti-polio campaign, starting January 8th, 2024.