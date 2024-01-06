KP govt approves ‘Ilm Tolo Da Para’ literacy campaign

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, in a meeting chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, has greenlit the ‘Ilm Tolo Da Para’ Literacy Campaign. This initiative aims to significantly improve literacy rates, particularly in the merged and low-literacy districts.

Initially focused on the merged districts, the campaign intends to expand its reach to low-literacy settled districts. A comprehensive strategy has been devised to enroll out-of-school children from merged areas, specifically targeting those aged five to sixteen.

Notable attendees at the meeting included caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr Qasim Jan, Dr Aamir Abdullah, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar, and other prominent civil and military figures.

Decisions made during the meeting involved upgrading public sector schools in merged districts based on necessity. Additionally, teachers from merged districts currently posted elsewhere will be relocated to their domiciled districts.

The forum pledged to conduct inquiries into missing facilities in public schools and take action against contractors failing to fulfill the specified facilities in a school’s PC-1. Furthermore, a committee will be established to align academic curriculum with modern market needs.

The ‘Ilm Tolo Da Para’ campaign, jointly designed by the Pak Army and the KP education department, was outlined during the meeting. Startling statistics revealed that currently, 55% (approximately 1 million) of children in merged districts are out of school, with only 44% (around 800,000) enrolled. Shockingly, 74% of girls in these areas lack access to education.

Efforts under this campaign will ensure adequate teaching staff and essential facilities in government schools. Rationalization of schools will convert surplus establishments into Technical and Vocational Centers. Additionally, measures will be implemented to identify ghost schools and teachers in these districts.

Special incentives for teachers and students aim to bolster the literacy drive. Plans to introduce formal education in seminaries (Deeni Madaris) will seek cooperation from religious scholars, elected representatives, civil society, and stakeholders for success.

The caretaker Chief Minister highlighted the campaign’s significance in uplifting literacy rates, especially in merged districts, acknowledging the pivotal role of the Pak Army in its development. Emphasizing education as the key to sustainable development, he urged collective efforts toward the success of this initiative.