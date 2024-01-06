‘KP govt to eradicate polio from province’

Peshawar - Dr. Riaz Anwar, Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister for Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering dedication to eradicating the poliovirus from the region in the upcoming year. Despite various challenges, the govern ment remains resolute in fulfilling its promise to secure a healthier and safer future for the country’s children.

He articulated this commitment during the inauguration of the first National Immunization Days (NID) of the year at the Police Services Hospital in Peshawar. The ceremony saw the presence of Deputy Coordinator Zeeshan Khan from the Emergency Operation Center (EOC), Dr. Bawar Shah, President of the Pakistan Pediatric Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sarfaraz - WHO team leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other relevant officials.

Dr. Anwar, speaking to the media, stressed the government’s determination to completely eliminate the poliovirus from all segments of society. Despite adverse weather conditions, the polio teams remain committed to reaching every household with eligible children to ensure their vaccination in each campaign. He highlighted the comprehensive preparations completed at the Provincial Emergency Operations Center for the upcoming five-day polio eradication campaign, which comprises two phases, beginning on January 8.

Emphasizing the significance of parental and community collaboration, Dr. Anwar urged collective efforts to eradicate this infectious disease. Details about the campaign were provided, with Dr. Riaz Anwar mentioning that Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan Upper, and Lower will commence the polio eradication campaign from January 15.

Deputy Coordinator Zeeshan Khan shared campaign specifics with the media, stating that over 7.4 million children in the province will receive anti-polio drops during this initiative. He highlighted the involvement of 31,505 trained polio workers, including mobile, fixed, transit, and roaming teams, along with 7,151 area in-charges appointed for effective campaign monitoring.