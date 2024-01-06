Saturday, January 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Quetta

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Quetta
Web Desk
12:31 PM | January 06, 2024
National

 An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Quetta district and its adjoining areas on Saturday morning.

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 98 kilometers, while the epicenter was in the Hindukush region.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part Quetta so far.

In November, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Gilgit and its adjoining areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Gilgit and the adjoining areas. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far.

Read more: Earthquake jolts Gilgit and adjoining areas

According to NSMC Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 45 kilometers and the epicenter was 84 kilometers in the North West.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1704514504.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024