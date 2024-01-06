Main accused in little girl’s murder case held

Timergra - The Lower Dir police swiftly apprehended the prime suspect involved in the tragic murder of 6-year-old Maria within 24 hours, leading to a confession from the accused.

DPO Lower Dir, Zia-ud-din Ahmed, briefed the media at his office, stating that the previous day, SHO Munda received distressing information about the discovery of a young girl’s body along the Panjkora river bank. The victim, identified as Maria, went missing after leaving her home in Khazana village on Wednesday evening. Her father, Abdul Rahman, reported her absence to the police. Upon recovery of Maria’s body at DHQ Hospital Timergara, Rahman, son of Nasir Khan, affirmed to authorities that he held no personal grudges against anyone.

The grieving father filed a case against the unidentified assailant, swiftly apprehended by Munda Police within the crucial 24-hour window. Charges under sections 302/377 were filed against the accused, marking the commencement of a thorough investigation.

In response to the tragic incident, the Provincial Police Officer and RPO Malakand took immediate action, assembling a specialized team comprising SP Investigation Zahoor Ahmad, DSP Investigation Zaman Shah, SDPO Jandool Circle Bakht Jamal, and other officers. This team, led by DPO Ziauddin Ahmed, initiated a meticulous inquiry, culminating in the arrest of the main culprit within 24 hours - identified as Niaz Ali Khan, son of Gul Raip Khan, a resident of Bannu presently residing in Khazana village, Lower Dir district.

The accused confessed to the police that he subjected the minor to sexual abuse before fatally strangling her and disposing of her body in the nearby Panjkora river, disclosed DPO, originally from Bannu district, had resided in a rented house in Khazana village for the past two years.