One killed, 3 injured in rival groups’ clash

FAISALABAD - A man was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a clash between rivals in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said here on Friday that two rival groups indulged in blunt firing in Rasheed Abad Jhang Road to avenge an old enmity.

During this clash, one Yasin (55) received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted to injuries Asif (27) and M Riaz (60) to Allied Hospital in addition to providing the first aid to another victim Shehzab (20).

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.

TWO PERSONS KILLED SEPARATELY T

wo persons were killed in different incidents near here during the last 24 hours.

According to police, an accused namely Ali Raza attacked with sharp edged weapon on his friend Khalid in additional locality of Sitara Colony in the limits of D-Type police station.

Consequently, Khalid suffered injuries and he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In second incident, unidentified accused shot dead a 55-yearold man in Faisal Town in Mansoorabad police limits. The police have shifted the dead body to hospital.

MAN FOUND DEAD

A 34-year old man was found dead from a mosque in Chak No 130-GB here on Friday.

Satiana Police said that the body was wrapped in carpets and was identified as Asif of same village. The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for autopsy and investigating.