Speaking at the Envoys Conference being convened at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, the caretaker Prime Minister laid out the country’s foreign policy vision. His emphasis on progressive and economically rewarding foreign policy sets the framework for what is actively pursued when Pakistan interacts with the world. Though economic prosperity has long been a pivotal national interest, it is only recently that state institutions and government have started to view it as a priority.

The basics of Pakistan’s foreign policy remain unchanged; peaceful and mutually beneficial relations, commitment to international law, United Nations charter and principles, and support for Palestine and Kashmir. The aspirations, however, have become more focused on economic diplomacy in bilateral and multilateral relations. At the core is the commendable approach towards people’s well-being. For progress, peace, and sustainability, economics and economically-driven ties between countries are the new face of the world. The call to centralise the Foreign Office’s role in policy formulation resonates with the need for a cohesive approach, even as historical influences from various institutions continue to shape Pakistan’s foreign policy landscape. With changing dynamics, the role of the Planning Commission and other economic institutions is noteworthy in the foreign policy domain but it is equally important for a well-rounded foreign policy framework that the Foreign Office remains at the centre. Diplomats and foreign policy expertise is concentrated in the Foreign Office and even if the country is tilting towards relations that are strategic from an economic standpoint, the Office must lead the policy formulations and executions. In the view of economic relations, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is paramount. Through this council, the PM has asked Qatar to look for investment opportunities in Pakistan and expand the cordiality that both countries share.

The first mega endeavour that set the tone for the inculcation of economics in foreign policy was the grand China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The project’s experience has enabled various institutions to explore possible avenues of drawing investment into the country. Institutional learning, a clarity of vision in foreign policy and of the Foreign Office’s role, and last but not the least, close coordination of all economic institutions and bodies with the Foreign Office are a complete recipe for maximising gains in foreign relations.