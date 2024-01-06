Pakistan seeks plebiscite in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday demanded plebiscite in held Kashmir under the United Nations resolutions. On the Right to Self-Determination Day, the foreign minister emphasized the significance of the Right to Self-Determination Day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He underscored the UN’s commitment to a free and fair plebiscite in the region, a promise made in 1949 that still remains unfulfilled. Jilani highlighted the fundamental importance of self-determination in international law, expressing concern that despite annual resolutions from the UN General Assembly supporting this right, the Kashmiri people continue to be denied their inalienable right to decide their own destiny. Drawing attention to India’s actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Jilani condemned India’s attempts to alter demographics and political structures, weakening the Kashmiri community’s empowerment in their own land. He pointed to the recent developments, including a controversial Indian Supreme Court verdict, as further undermining the right to self-determination. FM Jilani urged the international community, especially the United Nations, to fulfil their promises and take necessary measures to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their right of self-determination.