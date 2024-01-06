Saturday, January 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Pakistan Startup Fund to be launched on Jan 9’

APP
January 06, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, announced on Friday that the Pakistan Startup Fund is set to be launched on January 9. In an interview with private TV channels, Dr. Saif expressed confidence in the immense potential of Pakistani youth, highlighting that Pakistan is the world’s second-largest online workforce. Over the past four years, Pakistani startups have attracted nearly $800 million in foreign investment, according to Dr. Saif. He also mentioned that Pakistan ranks as the seventhlargest market for mobile phones globally, with 75 million broadband users. Dr. Saif said social media users in Pakistan, surpass the total population of Canada. Discussing initiatives for IT education, Dr. Umar Saif mentioned ongoing efforts to conduct tests for IT scholarships, indicating a commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the technology sector.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1704432629.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024