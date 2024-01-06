Saturday, January 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The winds that sometimes take something we love, are the same that bring us something we learn to love.” –Nicholas Sparks

Past in Perspective
January 06, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Bangladesh Cyclone of 1970, also known as the Bhola Cyclone, stands as one of the deadliest natural disasters in history. Striking on November 12, 1970, it unleashed unimaginable devastation across the coastal areas of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). With winds raging up to 185 km/h, the cyclone brought a storm surge that inundated low-lying areas, claiming the lives of an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 people. Entire villages were obliterated, leaving survivors grappling with immense loss. This tragic event spurred international aid efforts and highlighted the urgent need for better disaster preparedness and infrastructure in vulnerable regions.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1704514504.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024