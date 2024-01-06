PM directs envoys to project Pak stance on Kashmir, Palestine

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed diplomats to effectively highlight Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir and the Palestine issues.

The Prime Minister issued these directives while meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan and High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK Dr. Muhammad Faisal, who called on him separately here yesterday.

Masood Khan and Dr. Muhammad Faisal briefed the Prime Minister about the performance of their missions and took instructions from him with regard to the country’s foreign policy. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, also called on the PM. During the meeting, the PM directed him to effectively highlight Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue at the United Nations. The PM said identification of opportunities for the economic welfare of the country at the global level should be the topmost priority of all diplomatic representatives of Pakistan. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appreciated Munir Akram for effectively raising Palestine issue at the United Nations. The Prime Minister said Pakistani diplomats should conduct roadshows to attract foreign investors for projects launched under the platform of SIFC. He instructed both the diplomats to identify new and unique opportunities for economic cooperation at the international level. Terming the overseas community the country’s national asset, he directed the Pakistani embassies and consulates to solve the problems faced by them on priority.