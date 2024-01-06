PPP, PTI reject Senate resolution on polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaff (PTI) yesterday rejected the controversial resolution in the Senate seeking postponement of elections. In his reaction, PPP Senator Taj Haider said that the resolution, proposed by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 out of the 100 members present, is a “conspiracy against democracy”.

He accused Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani of playing a conspiratorial role in making the Senate the base for this alleged conspiracy. Leaders from the PPP, including Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman, also strongly condemned the attempt to postpone the polls.

They emphasized their commitment to the Constitution and the electoral process. Rehman clarified the party’s stance on timely elections, indicating that the PPP had not supported any delay and that the resolution lacked signatures from senior PPP leaders.

Meanwhile, PTI also rejected the resolution saying the Constitution of the country clearly states that elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies According to a statement issued by the media office of the party, it said the apex court had also clearly ordered polls on February 8. The statement said that the future of the country is linked with restoration of the Constitution, democracy and free, fair and transparent election on the fixed date.