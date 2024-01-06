Punjab CM reviews progress work on 40 public welfare projects

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reviewed the progress on 40 public welfare priority projects in the province. The chief minister presided over a four-hour-long meeting during his visit to the Planning and Development Board along with his cabinet members here on Friday. Chairman Planning and Development Board Iftikhar Saho briefed the meeting about the progress work on development projects through drone footage. CM Naqvi ordered to complete all the public projects within the stipulated period. He directed all the provincial ministers and secretaries to visit the relevant projects twice a day and review the progress themselves. He asked them that they should monitor the projects even late at night to evaluate the speed of work. The chief minister said that the timely completion of development projects not only saves national resources, but people also get immediate results. He also emphasized upon the quality while completing the projects within the stipulated time. He expressed concern over the delay in issues related to the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park projects. The meeting was briefed that the Hospital Management Information System in 22 hospitals in Punjab would be completed by January 31. The chief minister said that the Mayo Cancer Hospital, Manawan would be open for the public from January 20. He said the construction of a biogas plant in Gujjar Colony would be completed by January 31. Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Dr. Javed Akram, Bilal Afzal, Mansoor Qadir, Aamir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Wahab Riaz, Punjab Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, secretaries of the concerned departments and other high officials participated in the meeting.

Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting through a video link.