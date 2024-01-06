Qureshi barred from contesting polls from Multan

An election appellate tribunal on Saturday dismissed appeals of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi against rejection of his nomination papers.

Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Doggar heard appeals of Qureshi against returning officers decisions of rejecting his nomination papers from the National Assembly constituencies of NA-150 and NA-151 from Multan.

The tribunal dismissed his appeals for both NA constituencies.

Appellate tribunal also dismissed Qureshi’s appeal against rejection of nomination papers from Punjab Assembly’s PP-218.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny of papers.

While rejecting the nomination papers of Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi, the returning officer had stated that No Dues Certificate was missing from the PTI leaders’ nomination papers.

Moreover, the returning officer also rejected the nomination papers of Shah Mehmood’s daughter Mehr Bano Qureshi and son Zain Qureshi from NA 151.

An election tribunal granted appeal of former national assembly speaker Asad Qaisar and declared the ROs decision as void.

PTI’s Taimur Saleem Jhagra’s appeal against his nomination papers rejection was also approved by an election tribunal.

Moreover, an appeal has been filed against approval of Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers from Karachi’s NA-242. The election tribunal issued notices to Shehbaz Sharif, the election commission, returning officer and others.