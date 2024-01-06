Saturday, January 06, 2024
Rally held to highlight women’s role in waste management

Our Staff Reporter
January 06, 2024
Peshawar  -   The Compost Club at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, Peshawar, organized an awareness walk highlighting women’s pivotal role in waste management as part of its ‘Sustainable Campus Operation’ initiative.

This initiative aims to foster a culture of sustainability, empowering women to assume leadership in waste management practices. The university’s club endeavors to leverage the potential of female leaders through education, training, and community engagement, aiming to cultivate a more resilient and environmentally conscious society.

During the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Safia Ahmed emphasized that fostering female empowerment is a holistic approach recognizing women’s crucial role in driving positive change. She remarked, ‘By fostering female empowerment, we contribute not only to sustainable waste practices but also pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.’

The participants, including members of the Compost Club, actively engaged in the walk. Guests commended the sustainability efforts of the Club, applauding their collective commitment to a greener future. The event’s objective centered on reducing organic waste on campus and inspiring other academicians to embrace sustainability and recycling practices.

Students from various university departments joined the walk, displaying their interest by creating banners from waste materials like plastic and cardboard.

