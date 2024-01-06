Religious cleric Allama Masood gunned down in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A prominent religious figure and Deputy Secretary General of Sunni Ulema Council Pakistan, Allama Masood Ur Rehman Usmani, was gunned down yesterday by two assailants in Ghauri Town, Islamabad.

Another person travelling with the Allama also suffered bullet wounds in the attack, sources informed.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene after committing the crime.

Taqi Jawad, a police spokesman, confirmed the incident. “The dead man has been identified as Maulana Masood Ur Rehman Usmani. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and moved the body and injured to PIMS,” he added. “Allama Masood Ur Rehman Usmani was proceeding towrads Ghauri Town after delivering a lecture in 22 Jamad Ul Sani event in Rawalpindi when two assailants riding a motorcycle opened fires at his vehicle killing him on the spot,” said a leader of SUCP while talking to The Nation. “Soon after the incident, the SP, SDPO and SHO Khanna Police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area. The experts of forensic lab and HIU investigators collected evidences and dead shells of bullets besides recording statements of eyewitnesses,” the sources said. The police spokesman said that the suspects involved in the attack will be apprehended soon and brought to justice. He said that the perpetrators are being traced with the help of CCTV cameras. The murder sent shock waves in Islamabad with pouring out thousands of activists of Ahl-e-Sunnat staging protest demonstration against the law enforcement agencies and police. The members of Sunni Ulema Council Pakistan started gathering outside the PIMS Hospital and started protesting. Sensing the sensitivity of the issue, a heavy contingent of police force was called in to maintain law and order situation. Till the filing of this report, investigators of HIU of Police Station Khanna were probing a motive of the murder.