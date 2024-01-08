Rising Pakistan

In the beating heart of Pakistan lies a paradox—a nation teeming with potential yet haunted by the spectres of poverty and unemployment, prompting a steady stream of its citizens to seek greener pastures beyond borders. In Pakistan, many families face tough times because they don’t have enough money. This problem is called poverty. Lots of people also can’t find jobs to earn money, which is called unemployment. Sadly, these issues push some Pakistanis to go to other countries in search of a better life.

Poverty means not having enough to live comfortably. Poverty casts an extensive shadow across Pakistan, with nearly a quarter of the population affected, as reported by the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement Survey (PSLM). Families in rural areas and urban clusters endure daily hardships, grappling with scarcities in essential necessities such as adequate food, clean water, education, and healthcare. In some areas, life is very tough, and families feel they have no choice but to leave.

Unemployment is when people want to work and earn money but can’t find jobs. Many young people in Pakistan finish school or college and hope to find good jobs, but there aren’t enough opportunities. This makes them feel stuck and disappointed. For some, leaving Pakistan feels like the only way to escape poverty and find work. They hear about other countries where they might get better jobs and earn more money to support their families. This makes them leave their homes and seek opportunities in places they think might offer a better life. But it’s not just about money. Some people leave because they don’t feel safe due to problems in their own country. They also want their kids to have a good education and access to good healthcare, things that might be hard to find in Pakistan.

When many skilled and talented people leave Pakistan, it creates another problem called ‘brain drain’. Inadequate policies and regulatory frameworks sometimes act as barriers to business growth and investment. This situation can deter job creation and hinder economic development, contributing to higher unemployment rates. Families often rely on the income earned by their members. When individuals leave in search of better job opportunities abroad, the financial support they provided to their families diminishes or ceases. This loss of income can create financial strain, affecting the family’s ability to meet basic needs, afford education, healthcare, and other essential expenses. The departure of a parent or family member can disrupt children’s education and upbringing. It may impact their access to quality education, stability, and emotional support, affecting their academic performance and future opportunities.

A considerable portion of Pakistan’s population comprises young individuals entering the workforce. The challenge arises when these young people, despite their higher education and aspirations, face hurdles in securing employment. This frustration and lack of prospects prompt some to seek opportunities elsewhere; this job market cannot absorb the influx of educated people. This means the country loses its smart and educated people, which makes it harder for Pakistan to grow and develop.

To stop people from leaving, Pakistan needs to create more jobs for its citizens. This could mean helping businesses grow or starting new ones so that people have work opportunities. The government can also help by making it easier to start businesses and by providing training for different jobs. Improving schools and healthcare can also make people want to stay in Pakistan. When families feel their kids can get a good education and access healthcare easily, they’re more likely to stay and contribute to their own country.

To curb emigration, Pakistan needs comprehensive solutions. Political parties often prioritise consolidating their power bases, which might involve political manoeuvring, consolidating alliances, and managing internal party dynamics. These efforts can divert attention from immediate social and welfare issues. Addressing poverty requires initiatives that provide economic opportunities, support small businesses, and create more jobs. Improving the educational system and enhancing vocational training can equip the youth with skills relevant to the job market, reducing unemployment. Moreover, investing in social welfare programs, healthcare, and infrastructure can instil a sense of belonging and encourage citizens to contribute to their own country’s progress. Pakistan can become a place where people feel hopeful about their future and don’t feel the need to leave in search of a better life.

TUBA RAZZAQ, Lahore.