Swati’s appeal against rejection of nomination papers dismissed

ABBOTTABAD - The Election Tribunal in Abbottabad has decided on Friday to dismiss the nomination papers of Azam Khan Swati, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister. The decision came as a response to Azam Swati’s challenge against the earlier rejection of his candidacy for the National Assembly seat NA-15 in Mansehra by the Returning Officer. Azam Swati took the matter to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, filing an appeal against the decision of the Returning Officer. The appeal underwent a hearing on Friday, presided over by Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel. The court, in its judgment, supported the decision of the Returning Officer, ultimately rejecting Asad Swati’s appeal.