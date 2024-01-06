Saturday, January 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Swati’s appeal against rejection of nomination papers dismissed

Swati’s appeal against rejection of nomination papers dismissed
Agencies
January 06, 2024
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD  -   The Election Tribunal in Abbottabad has decided on Friday to dismiss the nomination papers of Azam Khan Swati, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister. The decision came as a response to Azam Swati’s challenge against the earlier rejection of his candidacy for the National Assembly seat NA-15 in Mansehra by the Returning Officer. Azam Swati took the matter to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, filing an appeal against the decision of the Returning Officer. The appeal underwent a hearing on Friday, presided over by Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel. The court, in its judgment, supported the decision of the Returning Officer, ultimately rejecting Asad Swati’s appeal.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1704432629.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024