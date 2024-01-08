Tragic Blaze

The recent devastating fire that ravaged approximately 60 huts beneath the Teen Hatti bridge in Karachi stands as a distressing testament to the precarious living conditions endured by marginalised communities. Thursday evening bore witness to a calamitous event, where a conflagration erupted, engulfing 50-60 huts and causing extensive damage. While the precise cause of the fire remains elusive, the ramifications on the inhabitants residing in these makeshift abodes are undeniably grave.

SHO Aslam Bhatti from the Supermarket police station attested to the inferno’s origin in the huts at Teen Hatti, suggesting the possibility of human error. This catastrophic incident highlights the vulnerability of those living on the fringes of society, often in structures that lack basic safety measures. The dire living conditions in such settlements underscore the urgent need for sustainable and secure housing solutions to safeguard these communities against such tragedies. The swift response of the Sindh Emergency Service and the fire department in deploying 11 fire tenders to combat the blaze deserves commendation. Dr. Abid Shaikh, Director General of Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue- 1122), detailed the arduous battle waged by firefighters to quell the flames, emphasising the challenges faced in accessing the affected area. Despite the hurdles, the coordinated efforts managed to control the fire, averting potential casualties.

However, amidst the tragedy and valiant efforts of responders, the complexity of the situation is compounded by challenging access to the affected area and reports of drug addicts inhabiting the vicinity. The absence of easy access hindered the firefighters’ prompt intervention, prolonging the ordeal. Moreover, the alleged presence of drug dens exacerbates the vulnerability of the community, posing additional risks to their safety and well-being.

While the immediate response showcased the resilience and dedication of emergency services, addressing the underlying issues of inadequate housing and societal vulnerabilities necessitates sustained efforts and holistic interventions. It is imperative for authorities to not only provide immediate relief but also work towards enduring solutions to uplift and protect the most vulnerable sections of our society.