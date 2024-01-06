Two-day EV repair, maintenance course concludes

ISLAMABAD - A joint venture company Pak China Huazi Green Energy (Private), organised an Electric Vehicle (EV) training session here with the cooperation of National Skills University (NSU).

Talking to Gwadar Pro, Khalid Mahmood, CEO of Huazi Green Energy said the two-day EV Repair and Maintenance Introductory Course this week, showcased the collaborative efforts between NSU and Pak-China Huazi Green Energy Pvt Ltd.

The course, led by esteemed Chinese technologists, marked a significant stride towards fostering sustainable energy practices and knowledge exchange in electric vehicles.

The event, witnessed a convergence of industry experts, educators, and students, creating a dynamic platform for disseminating knowledge and insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of electric vehicles.

The collaborative initiative between NSU and Pak-China Huazi Green Energy Pvt Ltd aims to bridge the knowledge gap in electric vehicle technology and promote adopting eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Besides creating thousands of jobs in the near future, this initiative will help overcome the smog problems that Pakistan is continually facing.

Highlights of the event included interactive sessions, hands-on workshops, and comprehensive presentations by Chinese technologists, who shared their expertise and experiences in the field.

Participants had the opportunity to delve into the intricate details of electric vehicle systems, charging infrastructure, and sustainable energy practices.

The practical aspects of the course allowed attendees to gain firsthand experience with electric cars.