Zardari, Bilawal pledge prosperity ahead of polls

Multan/Lahore - Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Asif Ali Zardari Friday addressed an event in Multan in connection with the 96th birth anniversary of Quaid-e- Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and paid profound tributes to the founder of the party.

Zardari said that he was aware of the situation of South Punjab hence he made Yousaf Raza Gilani the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always served the people of Pakistan. “We introduced Benazir Income Support program for the poor women of Pakistan.” He said that during PPP’s government 2000-13, the support price of wheat and cotton was increased to benefit the poor people of Pakistan.

Asif Ali Zardari said that during our government the export of cotton had exceeded 25 billion and in total it was 40 billion dollars. Unfortunately that progress after our government could not be sustained. The people of Pakistan are very strong and they are the real strength of the country. “We will train our people and that will pay us dividend. This is our land and we will make it prosperous. I have sent a reference of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s murder case to the Supreme Court which is being heard now. I promised that InshaAllah, we will be victorious and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be proved innocent.”

President Zardari said that he remembers everything about Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He stayed in the same cell in prison where Bhutto Sahib had stayed. The jail staff told him everything about Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and he knows every bit of that history. He understands everything from the lens of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that is why he understood many things which other could not. I will make Multan, the South Punjab, all the four provinces prosperous. He promised the people to serve Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Pakistan till his last breath, President Zardari concluded.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said that his party did not believe in hate and anarchy. Addressing ceremony in connection with birth anniversary Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Lahore, he said provision of education and health facilities to people is the top priorities of the PPP.

The PPP Chairman also affirmed his commitment to implement the late ZA Bhutto’s ‘bread, clothing, and shelter’ manifesto upon assuming power.

While paying homage to former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 96th birth anniversary, Bilawal described him as a visionary leader not tied to a specific party but driven by political foresight for Pakistan’s development.

Pledging to alleviate public suffering by addressing inflation, unemployment, and poverty, Bilawal emphasised the implementation of Z A Bhutto’s manifesto, which focuses on providing essential needs to the marginalized.

Also, speaking at a women workers’ convention commemorating Z A Bhutto’s birth anniversary, Bilawal acknowledged the awareness among Pakistani women, constituting 50 percent of the population, regarding the country’s challenges, including soaring inflation, poverty, and limited opportunities.

Calling on women workers to act as advocates and ambassadors, Bilawal urged them to convey the PPP’s ideology, emphasising the party’s historical commitment to representing the downtrodden. He contrasted the PPP with other parties, alleging that only the PPP has consistently championed the cause of the poor over three generations, while other parties cater to the elite.

Bilawal highlighted the legacies of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as symbols of representing the underprivileged. Outlining the PPP’s promises, Bilawal articulated plans to double people’s income within five years, provide 300 units of free electricity, and expand the internationally acclaimed Benazir Income Support Programme.

He said The PPP also aimed to introduce cards for workers, farmers, and youth, along with initiatives for free healthcare and education. Bilawal called on party workers to dispel traditional politics of hate, promoting a vision of unity and progress. Expressing gratitude for the women workers’ ceremony honoring Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam in Lahore, Bilawal conveyed optimism about the PPP’s victory.