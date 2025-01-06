100,000 homes to get free solar panels in Punjab: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced on Sunday that one lakh households in Punjab consuming an average of 200 units of electricity per month on a single meter will receive free solar panels through a balloting process starting in June 2025.

The chief minister highlighted that the free solar panel scheme, first announced last year, aims to provide lasting relief to the public by reducing electricity bills. “Today, January 5, is the last date for registration under the scheme,” she stated, adding that the initiative will benefit one lakh homes at a total cost of Rs 10 billion.

She further explained that the program includes the distribution of 550-watt and 1100-watt solar panel systems across Punjab.

The chief minister emphasized that the solar panels will be installed in the homes of the selected beneficiaries. “Registration for the CM Punjab Solar System can be completed online via the portal from the comfort of your home,” she said. She also provided details on how to apply, noting, “You can register for the scheme through the website https://cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk/ or by sending your bill reference number along with your National Identity Card number via SMS to 8800.” Additionally, she mentioned that “for further assistance, applicants can contact the official helpline at 990302024.”

Madam chief minister reiterated the benefits of the initiative, stating, “The provision of solar panels will offer substantial relief to the public by significantly lowering their electricity bills.” She also emphasized the broader vision for renewable energy in Punjab, declaring, “Punjab will be transformed into a hub of renewable energy.”

The chief minister further announced plans to gradually convert agricultural tube wells to solar energy. She added, “We will also distribute one lakh e-bikes to students and introduce e-buses, which will revolutionize the traditional transport system in the province.”