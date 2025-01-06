Monday, January 06, 2025
24/7 Passport Counters Established at NADRA Mega Centers

Web Desk
2:07 PM | January 06, 2025
National

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the launch of 24/7 passport processing counters at NADRA mega centers, with implementation already underway.

Ten counters have been set up at Karachi’s Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi Site locations to provide round-the-clock service. According to Immigration and Passports DG Mustafa Jamal Qazi, the facility will soon expand nationwide, with 24/7 services already available in Islamabad, Karachi’s Awami Markaz, and Lahore’s Garden Town offices.

The initiative aims to streamline the passport issuance process, ensuring timely delivery for citizens.

