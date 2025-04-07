Monday, January 06, 2025
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Kalat, Balochistan

Staff Reporter
January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  - The 4.7 magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in Kalat city and its surrounding areas in Balochistan on Sunday. According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake with its depth measured at 18 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface, a private news channel reported. The epicenter was located 22 kilometers from Sibi, a city in Balochistan. Despite the intensity of the earthquake, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property from any part of the capital or its neighboring regions.

Staff Reporter

