Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

5th Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament to kick off today

Staff Reporter
January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The 5th Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament, organised by Usman Basketball Club and Firdous Ittehad, will commence today (Monday) at the newly-renovated International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The tournament’s opening ceremony will take place at 9 pm, officiated by renowned sports patron Malik Muhammad Ishaq. This announcement was made by Shahida Parveen Kiani, President of Usman Basketball Club. Participating teams have been instructed to collect their draws from Tournament Secretary Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya. Meanwhile, KBBA Secretary Zahid Malik has directed all association members to arrive at the court on time.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1736050620.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025