5th Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament to kick off today

LAHORE - The 5th Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament, organised by Usman Basketball Club and Firdous Ittehad, will commence today (Monday) at the newly-renovated International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The tournament’s opening ceremony will take place at 9 pm, officiated by renowned sports patron Malik Muhammad Ishaq. This announcement was made by Shahida Parveen Kiani, President of Usman Basketball Club. Participating teams have been instructed to collect their draws from Tournament Secretary Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya. Meanwhile, KBBA Secretary Zahid Malik has directed all association members to arrive at the court on time.