A New Year

January 06, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

2024 ends amid political, security, and economic turmoil for Pakistan. Parts of the country remain under near-curfew conditions. The largest city struggles to function, while terrorism has surged, making 2024 the deadliest year in recent history. Regional tensions haunt the security environment, and global powers demand accountability for citizens’ rights.

Conflicting messages from government officials about economic recovery leave the nation oscillating between optimism and despair. Economic growth continues to lag behind population growth, and foreign investment remains elusive due to political instability.

As Pakistan faces an uncertain future, all stakeholders, political and non-political, must unite to devise a cohesive and well-thought-out strategy for stability and progress. Only through collaboration and shared purpose can the nation hope to recover. May sanity prevail.

MALIK ATIF MAHMOOD MAJOKA,

Australia.

