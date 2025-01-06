Accountability court postpones verdict in 190m pound scandal case to January 13

The Accountability Court in Islamabad has delayed the verdict in the 190-million-pound scandal case, now scheduled to be announced on January 13.

Court staff confirmed that Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana is on leave today, leading to the postponement. The new date for the verdict has been communicated to both the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers.

It is important to note that Judge Nasir Javed Rana had reserved the verdict on December 18. The initial verdict date was set for December 23, later postponed to January 6, and now moved to January 13.