Ahsan Iqbal highlights national issues, political unity, and cyberspace security

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, alongside Sindh Minister for Planning and Development, Nasir Hussain Shah, held a joint press conference in Karachi on Monday, where Iqbal addressed a range of national issues, including political reconciliation, development projects, and the importance of cyberspace security.

Iqbal criticized the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleging that the leader, who had previously demanded receipts from others, was now found to have issued fraudulent receipts himself. He further accused the PTI founder of causing a loss of Rs 50 billion to the national exchequer, adding, “How is it possible that the Prime Minister gets cheaper gifts compared to his gunmen? This is not Insaf; this is Tehreek-e-Insaf.”

The minister also discussed the launch of the Uraan Pakistan programme by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on December 31, emphasizing that the initiative transcends political affiliations. “The stakeholders of the Uraan Pakistan programme are the people of Pakistan, not politicians,” Iqbal remarked, highlighting the importance of uniting for national development.

Iqbal reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to supporting Sindh’s development projects, particularly in the wake of the devastating floods. He assured that the Federation would continue its support for the rehabilitation of flood-stricken areas in Sindh. “Pakistan must opt for modernization across all sectors, including technology, industry, and education, to remain competitive with emerging global powers,” he added.

Addressing concerns about potential tensions between the federal government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Iqbal acknowledged that while there might be differences between allies, both parties were united in their efforts to serve the national interest. “The finance minister has called a meeting of the National Finance Commission (NFC) to resolve the issues,” he stated.

Iqbal also provided an optimistic outlook on Pakistan’s economic progress, citing a significant rise in the stock market, from 30,000 points to over 100,000 points. He mentioned that inflation had decreased to four percent and the government aimed to increase exports from $30 billion to $100 billion.

Another critical point raised during the conference was the growing hazards of cyberspace. Iqbal warned about the vulnerabilities of cyber systems, stating that both government and private company systems could be easily hacked if cyberspace is misused. He highlighted Pakistan’s flourishing software industry and emphasized the government’s responsibility to ensure cyberspace safety for its citizens. Drawing comparisons with global efforts, he cited Australia's ban on social media use for children under 16 and noted that even the United States had faced cyber-attacks during elections.

Finally, Iqbal underscored the importance of political reconciliation in combating terrorism. He urged political leaders to put aside differences in the larger interest of national security and stability.