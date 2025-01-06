Australia reclaim Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years with 3-1 series win

SYDNEY - Australia ended their decade-long wait to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a scintillating 3-1 series victory over India, sealed by a six-wicket triumph in the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

In a pulsating series that swung by the session, the final Test lived up to its billing, with Australia chasing a modest target of 162 on a pitch offering plenty for the bowlers. Debutant Beau Webster (39*) and Travis Head (34*) held their nerve with an unbeaten 58-run partnership to guide the hosts home in the final hour, overcoming India’s spirited fightback.

Australia’s effort was aided by the absence of India’s talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was sidelined with a back injury on the final day. Despite his absence, India’s seamers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj kept the match on a knife’s edge, reducing Australia to 104-4 at one stage.

Krishna was the pick of the bowlers, dismissing opener Sam Konstas (22), Marnus Labuschagne (6), and Steve Smith (4) before lunch. Smith, agonizingly stranded on 9,999 career Test runs, missed an opportunity to become the fourth Australian to surpass 10,000 runs. Head and Webster’s composure under pressure proved decisive. Webster capped a dream debut by smashing a straight four to seal the victory, sending the Sydney crowd into raptures as the stadium bathed in pink for Glenn McGrath’s cancer charity initiative.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins expressed pride in his team’s resilience, saying: “The series felt like a seesaw battle throughout. To finish it 3-1 and hold the trophy again is an incredible feeling. I’m immensely proud of the team—it’s been a fantastic journey.” Australia’s triumph also secured their place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

For India, the series marked the end of an era. Ravichandran Ashwin retired mid-series, captain Rohit Sharma requested to be dropped for the fifth Test due to poor form, and Virat Kohli struggled in what could be his last Test tour of Australia. Despite these setbacks, Bumrah shone as the Player of the Series, claiming 32 wickets in four matches before injury struck. Reflecting on the campaign, Bumrah said: “It was a well-fought series. There’s plenty for our younger players to learn and build on for the future.”

Both teams’ bowlers showcased generational talent, ensuring batters were on the back foot throughout. Travis Head stood out with two centuries, including a series-defining 152 in Brisbane.Australia coach Andrew McDonald hailed the bowling performances, particularly Scott Boland, whose 10-wicket haul in Sydney earned him the Player of the Match award. The series also introduced promising talents, including 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas, who impressed against India’s pacers and is now firmly in Australia’s plans for next year’s Ashes.For Australia, the series was a redemption story, overturning a 295-run thrashing in the first Test to dominate the remainder of the campaign and reclaim the trophy.