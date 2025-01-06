AWT awards scholarships to 68 UVAS students

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) on Sunday conducted interviews of deserving students of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore and awarded scholarships to 68 applicants, according to a press release. Every selected student will get university, hotel and mess expenses besides Rs7,000 monthly stipend. A total amount of Rs4.5 million was spent on these scholarships. The interview panel was headed by Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Dean of the University of Central Punjab (UCP) and Director scholarships Programme AWT, Dr Shazia Lone, Secretary Finance AWT, Dr Asim Farooqi, former Medical Superintendent, Punjab Dental Hospital and Dr Sadia Rafiq (Academic). The UVAS is among 10 public sector universities with whom AWT has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide financial support to the deserving students who are pursuing their professional degrees. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Dean of the University of Central Punjab (UCP) stated, “These scholarships are not just a financial aid; they are a stepping stone towards a brighter future. We firmly believe that education is the key to personal and societal growth, and we are committed to providing opportunities to those who deserve it.” The scholarships offered by AWT are a testament to the organisation’s dedication to supporting education in Pakistan and empowering deserving students. By providing comprehensive financial aid, AWT aims to enable talented individuals to pursue professional education and fulfill their dreams.

The dedication and commitment of the selection committee were also recognized and praised by Shahid Lone Chairman AWT, he commended their efforts and expressed his appreciation for the selection committee of AWT for supporting professional education in Pakistan.