Bahawalpur to be made drug-free: DPO Asad Sarfraz

Bahawalpur - Under the command of District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan, City Hasilpur Police successfully conducted an operation against drug dealers.

A large consignment of drugs was recovered. A dealer supplying drugs was arrested. A case was registered. The determination to make Bahawalpur a drug-free zone will be fulfilled in any case, says DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan. According to details, DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan continued efforts to achieve success in the ongoing campaign against criminals. SHO Police Station City Hashilpur Muhammad Ahmed Cheema along with his team successfully conducted operations on confidential information. While bringing drugs to different areas of the city and suburbs, the accused Waheedullah, a resident of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was arrested and 174 kg of hashish and 66 kg of opium were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against the arrested accused and the investigation is underway.

The rest of the accused involved in this network of drug dealers will also be arrested soon. The commitment to make Bahawalpur a drug-free zone will be fulfilled in any case. The crackdown against drug dealers is being intensified. Speaking in this regard, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan praised SDPO Jaam Saleem and especially SHO city M Ahmad Cheema and his team on successful operation against drug dealers and said that the people who commit such heinous business will be brought to justice.