Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Check posts being erected on Tal-Parachinar Road to restore peace in Kurram

Check posts being erected on Tal-Parachinar Road to restore peace in Kurram
Web Desk
11:36 AM | January 06, 2025
National

The provincial government has begun constructing 48 check posts on Tal-Parachinar Road following the directives of the KP Apex Committee to restore law and order in Kurram district.

According to an official document, the new check posts, manned by 399 ex-servicemen, will replace all private bunkers, which are set to be demolished by February 1. The demolition process will be carried out by the district administration and police.

The federal government has also announced the formation of a special protection force comprising former servicemen to enhance security in the region.

As part of the peace initiative, warring groups have been ordered to surrender their weapons within 15 days. The district administration will oversee the collection of weapons and maintain a record. Local residents will be allowed to sell their weapons to the government, with a special desk to be established in Kurram for weapon registration.

DG Nursing Punjab pays surprise visit to Attock College

Last month, the KP Apex Committee had decided to dismantle all private bunkers in Kurram to ensure long-term peace and stability.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025