Check posts being erected on Tal-Parachinar Road to restore peace in Kurram

The provincial government has begun constructing 48 on Tal-Parachinar Road following the directives of the KP Apex Committee to restore law and order in Kurram district.

According to an official document, the new , manned by 399 ex-servicemen, will replace all private bunkers, which are set to be demolished by February 1. The demolition process will be carried out by the district administration and police.

The federal government has also announced the formation of a special protection force comprising former servicemen to enhance security in the region.

As part of the peace initiative, warring groups have been ordered to surrender their weapons within 15 days. The district administration will oversee the collection of weapons and maintain a record. Local residents will be allowed to sell their weapons to the government, with a special desk to be established in Kurram for weapon registration.

Last month, the KP Apex Committee had decided to dismantle all private bunkers in Kurram to ensure long-term peace and stability.