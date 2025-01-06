Citizens advised to check status of housing societies before investment

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the citizens to check the status of the housing societies on its website before investment.

According to the Director General (DG), RDA, Kinza Murtaza, RDA was taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and issued 149 notices to illegal/ fake housing schemes, as part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to protect the general public from exploitation and financial losses.

RDA had warned the public against investing in 149 housing schemes in the district that have not obtained the necessary NoCs or approvals from the authority, she added.

She informed that RDA had intensified its action against illegal/ unapproved housing schemes which were misleading the citizens. The illegal schemes, which have been operating under false pretenses, have caused substantial financial loss by promising ownership of homes that only existed on paper, often limited to mere maps and advertisements.

“RDA is committed to ensuring that the general public is protected from the harmful effects of these illegal schemes and utilizing all available resources to take strict action against illegal projects,” said DG Kinza Murtaza.

She urged the citizens to always verify the legality of any housing scheme before investments. “We advise everyone to consult with RDA to ensure that the scheme they are interested in is legally approved, and their investment is secure,” she added.

The DG said the RDA had also stopped the approval of new housing schemes. A comprehensive survey was conducted, categorizing these schemes into three groups based on their legal status.

On the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, RDA Task Force was regularly conducting its operations against illegal housing schemes.