Monday, January 06, 2025
Maryam Nawaz leads major crackdown on land encroachments in Punjab

Web Desk
3:57 PM | January 06, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a comprehensive operation to reclaim government lands from illegal occupiers across the province.

She stressed the importance of recovering all state property without succumbing to political pressure or external influences.

Following her directives, the Forest Department, in coordination with the police, launched a major operation in Khanpur Tehsil, successfully retrieving 90 acres of government land.

However, during the operation, members of the land mafia attacked the Forest Department team, looted cash and mobile phones, attempted to set a government vehicle on fire, and removed the battery from a tractor.

The police have registered a case against the culprits and are conducting raids to apprehend them.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb commended the efforts of the Forest Department and the police for their successful action.

She emphasized that safeguarding state property is a core responsibility of the government and assured that all encroached lands would be reclaimed with public support to ensure the operation's success.

