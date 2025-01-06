CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz meets Prince Mansoor, invites Saudi investment

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Prince Mansoor, former Governor of Hafr Al-Batin province of Saudi Arabia, to discuss bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in various sectors.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on investment opportunities in Punjab. The Chief Minister invited Saudi investment in key sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and religious tourism.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated Saudi Arabia's longstanding brotherly support for Pakistan, stating, "Saudi Arabia is like an elder brother, and the people of both nations share a deep bond." She assured that the Punjab government has improved the business environment by ensuring security and merit. She further announced that Saudi investors would be provided with special incentives under a dedicated package.

Prince Mansoor emphasized the importance of strong Pakistan-Saudi relations, saying, "The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is vital for regional stability and development." He reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to standing by Pakistan in all circumstances.

The meeting underscored the significance of further strengthening bilateral ties to promote mutual prosperity and regional progress.