Monday, January 06, 2025
Cost of chicken meat skyrockets across Pakistan

Cost of live chicken also rises sharply, climbing from Rs285 to Rs460 per kg

Our Staff Reporter
January 06, 2025
LAHORE  -  Amid government claims of reducing inflation, the prices of essential commodities continue to soar, with chicken meat witnessing an unprecedented surge of nearly 100% across the country. The abrupt rise in prices has left consumers reeling, struggling to manage household budgets. In the federal capital, Islamabad, the price of chicken meat skyrocketed to Rs880 per kilogram, marking a steep increase of Rs430 within a week. The cost of live chicken also rose sharply, climbing from Rs285 to Rs460 per kg. Meanwhile, desi chicken, renowned for its superior quality, was being sold for a staggering Rs900 per kilogram. The situation in Punjab’s capital, Lahore, is no different. Broiler chicken meat prices surpassed Rs700 per kg, with reports from Tollinton Market indicating sales at Rs730 per kg. This figure far exceeds the government’s official price of Rs595 per kg, reflecting a widening gap between official rates and market prices. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the rising poultry prices have added to consumer woes. In Peshawar, chicken prices increased by Rs70 in a single week, reaching Rs510 per kg from the previous week’s Rs440. Though the increase is less dramatic than in Islamabad and Lahore, it underscores the uniform upward trend across regions.

