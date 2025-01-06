Court again defers verdict in £190m case against Imran, Bushra

RAWALPINDI - An accountability court has again deferred the verdict of £190 million case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra.

The court was due to announce its verdict in the case today, which was reserved on December 18, following the conclusion of arguments and had fixed December 23 to announce the judgment.

On the other hand, one of the lawyers representing PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, has stated that there has been no confirmation that the verdict has been postponed.

“The court staff did not confirm whether the verdict had been delayed,” said lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry while talking to media.

The development comes amid the ongoing negotiations between the Imran Khan-founded party and the federal government, with both sides expected to hold third round of talks next week.

Pointing towards the expected verdict in £190m case, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram, however, said in a statement that the ongoing negotiations process would not be affected even if the party founder is sentenced in the case.

The corruption case against Imran Khan and his wife, also known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) causing them of causing a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer via a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon.

Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan’s tenure, the NCA seized £190 million worth of assets from the tycoon. The assets were meant to be handed to Pakistan, with the settlement deemed a civil matter by the NCA.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan’s cabinet approved it in December 2019. Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad.