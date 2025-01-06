Court orders arrest of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in arms and liquor case

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has issued an order for the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Gandapur in connection with an illegal arms and liquor recovery case.

The court, presided over by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti, expressed frustration as neither Gandapur nor his lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, appeared for the hearing. In addition, the SSP Operations failed to provide a compliance report regarding the previous arrest warrant issued against the Chief Minister, further aggravating the situation.

Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti voiced displeasure over the continuous absence of the accused and his legal representative, underscoring the seriousness of the case. “The failure to comply with the court’s orders is unacceptable,” he remarked.

As a result, the court directed the SSP Operations to ensure the immediate arrest of Gandapur and his production in court by the next hearing, scheduled for January 21, 2025. The court has made it clear that any further non-compliance will not be tolerated.

The case against Gandapur involves allegations of illegal possession and recovery of arms and liquor, which has sparked significant legal and political controversy in the region. The developments have drawn attention to the accountability process involving high-ranking political figures.