DC inspects cleanliness operation

LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir inspected the ongoing zero-waste cleanliness operation, initiated under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Suthra Punjab vision.

The operation, being conducted through a public-private partnership, aimed to collect and dispose of 9,636 tons of waste from the district. Addressing the media during her visit, Dr. Lubna Nazir stated that 3,500 tons of waste have already been collected so far. The inspection included a detailed review of waste collection and disposal mechanism as well as a visit to the dumping site near the railway station, where she assessed the weighing and dumping processes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Manager Multan Waste Management Company Lodhran Operations Habibullah, and other senior officials were present.

The DC also visited the office of the private contractor company involved in the operation, where she distributed uniforms to sanitation workers. She emphasized that incorporating modern machinery and private-sector expertise has significantly enhanced the efficiency and organization of the cleanliness initiative.

Dr. Nazir directed Manager Lodhran Operations for Multan Waste Management Company, to ensure 100 percent implementation of the waste management plan. She announced that daily door-to-door cleanliness operation would be conducted in urban areas, while rural areas would follow a schedule with alternate-day cleanups. To ensure the success of this massive operation, a workforce of 550 personnel and 127 machines has been deployed. Dr. Nazir further revealed plans to procure additional machinery and recruit more personnel to make the operation even more effective.

DC REVIEWS ROAD PROJECTS IN LODHRAN

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir reviewed ongoing road development projects in Lodhran, including the repair and restoration of the section from Super Chowk Multan Road to Permit Chowk Bypass, and the construction and restoration of the Bahawalpur N-5 road from Permit Chowk to Jalalpur Pirwala.

During the inspection of the city portion of the N-5 National Highway, she emphasized the importance of maintaining high-quality standards for all developmental work. She directed officers to ensure there would be no compromise on the quality of the projects. The DC also directed field officers to carry out rigorous monitoring of the progress to ensure timely completion. XEN Highways Lodhran, Ghulam Fareed, provided a detailed briefing on the development plans. He explained that the repair work for the Super Chowk Multan road to Permit Chowk Bypass section was being carried out under the Annual Development Program, Scheme No. 2180, which involves the restoration of a 9.9 km paved road stretch. The estimated cost of the restoration is Rs 91.687 million. Additionally, Rs 1009.194 million would be spent on the development project from Bahawalpur N5 Adda Permit Chowk to Jalalpur Pirwala.