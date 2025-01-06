Monday, January 06, 2025
Dense fog disrupts traffic across Punjab, Motorways closed

Dense fog disrupts traffic across Punjab, Motorways closed
Web Desk
11:17 AM | January 06, 2025
Dense fog once again enveloped multiple cities across Punjab during the night between Sunday and Monday, disrupting daily life and causing significant road traffic issues.

The thick blanket of fog severely hindered road traffic flow in various areas. According to a spokesperson for the Motorway police, several key routes, including Motorway M2 (Lahore to Kot Momin), M3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakim), M5 (Sher Shah to Zahir Pir), and M11 (Lahore to Sialkot), have been closed to all types of traffic due to poor visibility.

In response to the hazardous conditions, the Motorway police have advised motorists to take alternate routes via the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and urged drivers to maintain low speeds and use fog lights for safety. Additionally, the public has been asked to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

The dense fog has also disrupted traffic movement on several national highways, further complicating the situation due to reduced visibility.

