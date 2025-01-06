DG Nursing Punjab pays surprise visit to Attock College

Attock - DG Nursing Punjab Tahira Shahid has said that Nursing College Attock is playing an excellent role in providing quality education to nurses and lady health visitors and preparing them to face the challenges of the future.

She said this during a surprise visit to the said college. Controller Nursing Examination Board Punjab Tanzeela was also present on the occassion. DG Nursing Punjab Tahira Shahid visited different departments and classes of the college, interacted with the trainee nurses and LHVs and got information about the facilities provided to them. She congratulated the principal of the college Naveeda Iqbal and the rest of the teaching staff for achieving hundred percent results in the recent annual examination of nurses and hoped that the same standard will be maintained in the future as well.

The DG also appreciated the renovation work of the college. On this occasion, she approved the provision of funds for the water supply of the nursing hostel and the renovation of the staff quarters and said that the examination center for LHVs will be established in this college so that they do not have to go to Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, the DG also approved taking the class that achieved 100 percent results in the annual examination on a picnic. The DG also gave approval for starting Post RN and specialization in paediatrics and gynae and obstetrics classes in the college. Earlier, Principal Naveeda Iqbal gave a detailed briefing to the DG Nursing about the college and informed her about the facilities available in the college and the problems being faced.