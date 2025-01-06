Eleventh death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan observed

The eleventh death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan Shaheed, who sacrificed his life to prevent a suicide bomber from attacking his school in Hangu, is being observed today.

On January 6, 2014, Aitzaz became a national hero by saving hundreds of lives when he bravely confronted and stopped the suicide bomber at the main gate of the school, thwarting a major terrorist attack.

In recognition of his extraordinary bravery, Aitzaz Hasan was posthumously awarded the Sitara-e-Shujaat, one of the highest civil awards for courage in Pakistan. His selfless act continues to inspire the nation.