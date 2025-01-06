Monday, January 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Eleventh death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan observed

Eleventh death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan observed
Web Desk
1:27 PM | January 06, 2025
National

The eleventh death anniversary of Aitzaz Hasan Shaheed, who sacrificed his life to prevent a suicide bomber from attacking his school in Hangu, is being observed today.

On January 6, 2014, Aitzaz became a national hero by saving hundreds of lives when he bravely confronted and stopped the suicide bomber at the main gate of the school, thwarting a major terrorist attack.

In recognition of his extraordinary bravery, Aitzaz Hasan was posthumously awarded the Sitara-e-Shujaat, one of the highest civil awards for courage in Pakistan. His selfless act continues to inspire the nation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025