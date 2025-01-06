Emergency Services Department responds to 1,228 RTCs during last 24 hours

LAHORE - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1228 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 13 people died, whereas 1289 were injured. Out of these, 570 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 719 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (72%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 706 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 145pedestrians, and 451passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 251RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 259persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed byFaisalabad 90in with 95 victims and at third Gujranwalawith 70 RTCs and 70victims. The details further reveal that 1302 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1087 males &215females, while the age group of the victims shows that 204were under 18 years of age, 502 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 406 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1047motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 42vans, 18 passenger buses, 31 truck and123 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.