EPA confiscates 137 kg banned polythene bags

MULTAN - Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a crackdown against banned single use plastic especially plastic shopping bags less than 75 microns and confiscated 137 kilograms banned polythene bags across the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPA Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar said the crackdown was launched against the wholesale dealers of shopping/ polythene bags after amendments in the “Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023”.

He stated that two teams were formed for crackdown against the wholesale dealers. The mechanism had been developed for registration of producers, traders recyclers and collectors and the department had received 43 applications regarding registration so far which was the largest number in Punjab. He said that fine from Rs 5000 to Rs 50,000 would be imposed on violators after serving notices. The premises where banned single use plastic found could be sealed and material would be confiscated. He said that it was the part of EPA’s broader initiative to promote sustainable practices and mitigate plastic pollution, he added.

CPWB RESCUES 14 CHILD BEGGARS

The Child Protection Bureau (CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations last week and 14 children were taken into protective custody.

This was disclosed by CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He said the children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals. Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. As part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking, he added.