Fazlur Rehman criticizes riots after Kurram peace talks

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed disappointment over riots breaking out a day after he facilitated peace efforts among delegations in Kurram.

Speaking at an event in Peshawar’s Nishtar Hall, Fazlur Rehman criticized the lack of quality in the country's democracy and parliamentary politics.

"How long will society be misled? Delegations from both sides came to me, and when we laid the groundwork for resolution, riots erupted the following day," he said.

The JUI-F leader also revealed that a diplomat had recently visited him to discuss various matters, including the situation in Kurram. "I told him, you want to label this as a Shia-Sunni conflict. We know how to resolve the issue," he stated.

Fazlur Rehman noted that his activities had been on hold for two weeks but were resuming from that day. He emphasized the significant role of their elders in shaping Pakistan as an Islamic state and highlighted the need to adapt to changing circumstances.

On January 5, Section 144 was imposed in the Kurram district for two months to maintain peace and stability. The move followed a firing incident that left the deputy commissioner seriously injured.

A case has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station against suspects involved in the attack on the deputy commissioner.