Federal govt to collapse if PPP withdraws support, warns Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday warned the coalition government of parting ways leading to its collapse amid differences.

PPP leader Shazia Marri rejected the constitution of Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority by the federal government led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

In a fiery statement, she alleged that the PML-N was taking decisions without taking the PPP into confidence. “The Sindh government (led by the PPP) and the PPP both were kept in dark over the decision of the authority’s constitution,” she added.

She said: “We are repeatedly saying the federal government has the backing of the PPP, when the PPP withdraws its support, the government will fall down. Perhaps the PML-N is unaware of it.”

She said the PPP had repeatedly demanded to convene the session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), but the meeting was not called even after 11 months.

Marri said the constitution was being repeatedly and blatantly violated. “The Prime Minister has been bound by the constitution to summon the CCI session within three months,” she reminded.

Marri demanded of the government to bring the Maritime and Seaport Authority’s matter in the CCI’s session. “Is it wise to take decisions on crucial matters without taking the allies as well as provinces into confidence. The federal government’s behaviour has been above the common wisdom and this will increase differences,” the PPP leader contended.

She said it will be “better for all to run the country as per the constitution and the law.”

Marri urged the government to seek opinions of allies and the federating units first before taking any decision about the maritime sector.